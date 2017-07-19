× Mansfield City Schools approve policy to stop student cellphone use during school

MANSFIELD- Mansfield City Schools has voted to prohibit students’ use of cellphones during the school day.

The revised policy was approved by school board members last night with a 4-1 vote.

According to the district’s website, Gary Feagin cast the lone opposition vote, saying the policy will be difficult to enforce.

The school wants to make it clear that cellphones are not banned. Students will be allowed to keep their cellphones, but they are prohibited from having them turned on during school hours.

Students may use cellphones before and after school and during other school-related functions.

“Unauthorized cellphone use cannot be allowed to interfere with classroom instruction,” Superintendent Brian Garverick said. “ Parents can always reach their children when necessary by calling the school office,” Garverick said.

The revised policy specifically states, “Students may only use personal communication devices (PCDs) before and after school, during after-school activities (e.g., extracurricular activities or at school-related functions. Use of PCDs, except those approved by a teacher or administrator, at any other time is prohibited and they must be powered completely off (i.e., not just placed into vibrate or silent mode) and stored out of sight.”

