Lake County Burger King sued over hot coffee spill

MENTOR, Ohio - A northeast Ohio man is suing Burger King for more than 25-thousand dollars over spilled coffee.

The lawsuit was filed in Lake County --- and says the Fairport Harbor man went through the restaurant's drive thru on Heisley Road in Mentor back in May of 2016. He ordered hot coffee.

The drink spilled on him when an employee tried to hand it out to him.

The suit says he needed extensive medical care and follow-up treatment.

His wife is also seeking compensation for the lack of her husband's companionship during that time.

Fox 8 has reached out to Burger King for a statement, but have not heard back.