I TEAM: Sweeping investigation has 13 juvenile jail officers off job

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has found 13 workers inside the Cuyahoga Juvenile Detention Center have been taken off the job during a criminal investigation into what happened to a 16-year-old inmate.

The Juvenile Court says those workers include a detention center manager and 12 “detention center officers.” They are now on paid leave as the investigation plays out.

The investigation began after the mother of the 16-year-old inmate said she got an anonymous call about disgusting abuse of her son by a staff member.

The mother told the I TEAM, "It's beyond disgusting. And he said this individual tossed urine on him. I was told the staff was encouraged to get milk cartons and urinate in the milk cartons."

Start talking about an internal investigation in a juvenile jail, and county leaders get very careful about what they're saying. But the I TEAM wants to know more about what we saw in a Court statement. No one looked at any video of the incident until 6 days after that mother complained. And no one was taken off the job until a week later.

The Court initially told the I TEAM that it would release video of the incident. Then later, the Court said, no, “…the video in question is evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation…”

The statement added, “The Court is taking this matter very seriously and is doing everything in its power to determine precisely what occurred and who is responsible.”

Sources close to the case say the investigation is focusing on more than the one incident that sparked the probe. Investigators want to know how many workers have been involved, how, and how often.

Records show the teen at the heart of this is locked up on a concealed weapons charge and more. His mother says the weapons charge goes back to having a pocket knife on school grounds. She said, "I asked if my son could be moved from that unit. If there are individuals that are down there that are condoning this behavior or participating in this behavior, then they need to be removed."

We are not identifying the mother or her son since he is a juvenile.