FBI warns parents: Internet-connected toys could present privacy, contact concerns for kids

The FBI is warning parents to consider cyber security before buying internet-connected toys for their children.

According to the FBI, the toys could put the privacy and safety of children at risk due to the large amount of personal information that may be unwittingly disclosed.

The toys typically contain sensors, microphones, cameras, data storage components and other multimedia capabilities, including speech recognition and GPS options.

In some cases, microphones can record and collect conversations within earshot of the device. Information like names, date of birth, pictures and addresses are typically also needed when creating user accounts.

Companies may also collect large amounts of additional data like voice messages, conversation recordings, physical locations and Internet addresses.

The exposure of such information could create opportunities for child identity fraud, and the information could potentially be misused.

The FBI recommends that parents examine toy company user agreement disclosures and privacy practices and know where their family’s personal data is sent and stored. Parents should also research the products before purchasing.

Read more here.