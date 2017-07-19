FBI asking for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in child sex exploitation case

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Office of FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to a press release, the man, known as John Doe 38, is described as being between 40 and 60 with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of the head.

The images being shared by the FBI were produced in July 2014 in Louisville, Kentucy.

At the time the images were produced, he was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and sneakers that were black with a lime green accent.

Authorities believe he could be in states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.

Anyone with information on the man in the photos can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Or they can call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.