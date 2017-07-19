Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for 16-year-old girl from Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing early this morning.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Hopper, 16, likely willingly left her 8460 Slagle Road home in Windham Township sometime early Wednesday. But there are concerns that Savannah is at risk.

She is described as 5’4″ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100 or their local law enforcement agency.

She has been entered with the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing and Endangered Child Advisory website.