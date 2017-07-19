× David’s Pasta Salad With Asparagus And Peas

Pasta Salad with Asparagus and Peas

1 lb. asparagus, bottom 2 inches removed, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 C. frozen peas thawed

1 lb pasta (I used campanelle)

3 or 4 oz. baby arugula

Dressing:

1 C. buttermilk

½ C. Mayonnaise

3 tbs champagne vinegar

1 clove garlic smashed and minced

Make dressing first. In a medium bowl, whisk ingredients and set aside.

Fill a pasta pot and a large saucepan with water to boil. Add a couple tsp. of salt to each pot. Bring to boil.

Set up an ice bath in a large bowl (ice and water to cool cooked asparagus and peas).

Start pasta and cook according to package instructions.

While pasta is cooking, add asparagus and peas to boiling saucepan. Cook 2 minutes, drain and then add to ice bath. When vegetables are cold, drain and set aside.

When pasta is done, drain, place in a large pasta bowl and mix in half of the dressing. Set aside and allow to cool a bit.

Toss with asparagus, peas, arugula and desired amount of dressing.

Enjoy!