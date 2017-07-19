× Cleveland Metroparks to celebrate 100 years with fireworks, live music

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating its 100 birthday with one-of-a-kind party on Saturday.

It’s a day full of live music and food at Edgewater Beach, culminating in a fireworks show.

“You only turn 100 once, so we want it to be a memorable experience for the community,”said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman.

The new Edgewater Beach House will be open, along with many local food trucks. Cleveland’s Michael Stanley will rock the centennial celebration, then the fireworks display is set to music from 106.5 FM The Lake.

The Cleveland Metroparks encourages visitors to arrive at Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park and all other marinas and yacht clubs by early afternoon. Vehicular access to park entrances will close as the parking lots reach capacity.

Entertainment schedule:

2:30 p.m. Forecast: Jazz

4:00 p.m. Trios: Rock

5:30 p.m. Old Boy: Original Music

7:00 p.m. Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip: 80s Rock

9:00 p.m. Michael Stanley & Friends: Classic Rock

9:40 p.m. Fireworks