Cleveland Kennel at capacity: 94 dogs available for adoption today

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Kennel is asking for the public’s help because it is at capacity.

Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison said there are currently 167 dogs at the kennel and they are using temporary cages. This is usually an extremely busy time of year.

“We’re really looking for help from the community right because we’re really full,” Jamison said.

Right now, the kennel has 94 dogs available for adoption on Wednesday. Adoption costs are reduced to $20 for the remainder of the month. That includes license, microchips, vaccinations, and spay or neutering.

Jamison described many of the dogs as “bully” breeds.

The Cleveland Kennel broke ground on a new building last month. They hope to move into the facility next fall.

