Washington enacts E-DUI law banning cell phones while driving

WASHINGTON — The state of Washington has enacted new penalties against those who drive under the influence of electronics.

Fox News reports the law is called “electronic driving while impaired.”

Drivers will no longer be able to use a cell phone or electronic device while driving — even when stopped or at a red light.

Troopers will give out warnings for the first few months before tickets are written. Then, the first citation will cost drivers $136. A second citation within five years of the first citation will cost $236.

