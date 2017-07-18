Two inmates escape Sandusky County Jail, considered dangerous

FREMONT, Ohio — Authorities are searching for two male inmates who escaped from the Sandusky County Jail Monday.

WTOL reports that Jordan Chapman, 26, and Mickey Hardy, 37, are on the lose.

Chapman has braided hair. He is 5’7″ tall and 140 pounds. He was charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and a parole violation.

Hardy has a beard. He is 6′ tall and 240 pounds. He was charged with aggravated menacing and burglary.

Both were wearing orange pants and white shirts when they escaped, and left their pants in a cornfield nearby.

Authorities ask anyone who has information to call 911. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to their arrests.

The inmates are considered dangerous.

Read more here.