TMZ: R. Kelly denies being mastermind behind sex slave cult

Singer R. Kelly is denying allegations he’s the mastermind behind an “abusive cult” that subjects women to sex slavery, TMZ reported.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” a representative for the singer told TMZ. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

A Buzzfeed report claims that R. Kelly housed 6 women in Chicago and Atlanta and controlled every aspect of their lives — including when they can shower, eat, and use the restroom. The report also claims the singer dictates how they dress and that they engage in sexual encounters.

TMZ reported that police in Georgia and Illinois conducted welfare checks for one of the women.

The woman told deputies she was fine and “did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people.”

In an interview with TMZ, Joycelyn Savage denied being a hostage but refused to reveal her whereabouts. She also refused to answer if she was free to leave when she wanted.

*Click here to read more from TMZ