× Three brand-new Warren City firefighters save one of their own

WARREN, Ohio – It didn’t take long for some local firefighters to save a life, even though they had just finished their training.

The three new hires made a life-saving rescue in their own fire station.

Brock Trimmer, of Beloit, Sebastian Zlotkowski of Cleveland, and Ronnie Simone, of Warren, were all hired as Warren City firefighters earlier this year. The three were working Sunday when a veteran Warren firefighter started feeling ill.

“He said his shoulder hurt, that he had a headache and he was sweating,” Trimmer told Fox 8. “He was going to go home, but decided to stay. He went to the locker room and a few minutes later he collapsed.”

Trimmer said the three went into rescue mode.

“Ronnie got there first and I ran to get EMS equipment,” Trimmer said. “When Sebastian and I got there, Ronnie looked at me and said he didn’t have a pulse.”

Trimmer said they shocked the man they say is their mentor and friend.

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life,” Trimmer said. “We started oxygen, and chest compressions. We kept doing everything we could.”

He said a few minutes later, Warren police and two ambulances arrived. Trimmer and Simone rode in the ambulance with the firefighter.

“He was still unconscious in the emergency room,” Trimmer recalled. “Ronnie and I walked out in the hall to talk to other firefighters and a nurse came running out to tell us he was awake and wanted to talk to us. I couldn’t believe it. I was just shocked, and so happy and so amazed.”

Officials are not releasing the name of the firefighter yet but say he is now stable and expected to make a full recovery.

“We are just so unbelievably happy that he is going to be OK and that this unfolded right in front of our eyes,” Trimmer said. “And it’s so great that Warren police and all the firefighters came together to help one of our own. It’s really amazing.”