President Trump to appear at Youngstown event next Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — President Donald Trump will be in Ohio next week.

The President will appear at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on Tuesday, July 25, for a 7 p.m. event.

Ticket information can be found, HERE. The registration states “you may only register up two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.”

No other details about the event were immediately available.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for coverage of the event.

**More on President Trump, here**