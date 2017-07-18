× Police: Ex-boyfriend holding missing Elyria woman against her will

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department is asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing woman and her ex-boyfriend.

Linnea Satterfield, 56, was reported missing by her sister at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman’s car was sitting in the driveway of her house on Eastern Heights Boulevard and her purse was on the passenger’s seat. Satterfield’s phone was located a short distance away.

Officers decided to check the home Satterfield used to share with her ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Roy E. Owens Jr., on Charles Court. Detectives discovered the door was unlocked, there were signs of a struggle and a blood on the floor, but no one was there.

Police said they believe Owens is holding Satterfield against her will.

Owens is likely driving a gold, four-door 2001 Buick LeSabre with Ohio license plate GQM 3434.

Anyone who sees Satterfield, Owens or the vehicle should call 911 immediately.