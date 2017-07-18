Medina Township residents find bullet holes in their homes

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Medina Township Police Department is investigating after homeowners of one development continue to find bullet holes in their homes.

Officers have been out to the area of Fenn, Watkins and Marks roads several times since Saturday for residents finding holes in their vinyl siding. Police said other neighbors reported hearing gunfire on the weekends.

Medina Township does not have a firearms ordinance and does allow people to discharge guns. But the police department emphasized users should fire at a proper backstop and be educated on gun safety.

“At no time should anyone who has been consuming alcoholic beverages or who are otherwise impaired be operating a firearm,” Medina Township police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at 330-723-5191. Callers can remain anonymous. Homeowners finding similar damage to their property should also call police to file a report.