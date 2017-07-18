× Cleveland Cavaliers sign forward Cedi Osman

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers signed forward Cedi Osman, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cleveland acquired Osman’s draft rights from the Minnesota Timberwolves on the night of the 2015 NBA Draft.

He’s spent the last five seasons with Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Basketball League first division. Osman averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 35 games.

Osman, who’s 6 foot 8, is a native of Ohrid, Macedonia. He was a member of the Turkish National Team for the 2014 FIBA World Cup, FIBA EuroBasket 2015 and the 2016 Manila FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

