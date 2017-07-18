Christmas in July events around Northeast Ohio!

CLEVELAND — It’s time to spread holiday cheer again … about six months early!

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Christmas in July around Northeast Ohio this summer. Check our list of events to deck the halls in the middle of summer!

A Christmas Story House

WHEN: July 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: A Christmas Story House & Museum, 3159 W. 11th Street, Cleveland.

WHAT: A Christmas Story House & Museum will be hosting a Christmas-in-July party with fun, food, and surprises! In attendance will be an actor from the film, “A Christmas Story,” and the builder of the LEGO A Christmas Story House. Enjoy food vendors, ice cream and a famous A Christmas Story donut, if you’re one of the first 100 visitors at the event.

More details, HERE.

Put-In-Bay

WHEN: July 21-23

WHERE: All around the island!

WHAT: According to PutInBay.com, nobody does Christmas in July like Put-in-Bay! Everywhere you look, there is an elf or Santa peeking out a doorway, businesses decorate like it’s the real Christmas, holiday drinks are plentiful, and there’s even a Christmas parade with floats!

More details, HERE.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

WHEN: July 29 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Rockside Station — 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence.

WHAT: For ages 21 and over. Coach ticket – $20 per person: Ticket includes two-hour train ride, access to purchase food and beverages; Deluxe ticket – $60 per person: Ticket includes two-hour train ride, appetizers, a private cash bar service, and special sangria; Executive ticket – $100 per person: Ticket includes two-hour train rides, boxed dinner, private cash bar service, special sangria. 50% of all ticket prices go towards 2017 Polar Express Charity Run.

More details, HERE.

Castle Noel

WHEN: July 21-23

WHERE: Castle Noel, 260 S. Court, Medina.

WHAT: Events and activities for the whole family! Enjoy summer Santa, live reindeer, scavenger hunt, elf labs and more.

More details, HERE.

Gunselman’s Tavern

WHEN: July 29 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Gunselman’s Tavern, Corner of West. 215th Street and Lorain Road, Fairview Park.

WHAT: Christmas in July party! $20 at the door. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas T and feast on BBQ and two complimentary draft beers. DJ, gift auction, raffle, prizes and more. Proceeds to this fundraiser benefit Forward Fairview Park, to assist with efforts in the revitalization of the Lorain Corridor.

More details, HERE.