Amazing! Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. goes viral with card throwing trick shots

CLEVELAND– Magician Rick Smith Jr. is known in Northeast Ohio for his card throwing tricks. But now, a much larger audience is getting a chance to see his talents.

The Cleveland native teamed up with YouTube stars Dude Perfect for a video of amazing shots. In 12 hours, the clips had nearly 8 million views.

In the clip, Smith pops balloons, makes a three-point shot and turns out the lights, all by throwing cards. He even traces the outline of one of the Dude Perfect guys, using cards.

Smith performs a few magic tricks for Dude Perfect, which sends them into fits of laughter.

Smith, who’s been on FOX 8 News in the Morning several times, is a graduate of Cleveland State University, where he played baseball. He’s also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Shark Tank.”

More stories on Rick Smith Jr. here