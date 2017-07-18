× Show Info: July 18, 2017

Barbecue Basics with Whole Foods

Josh Chung from Whole Foods gave you all the basics you need to know before you hit the grill!

Whole Foods Market

27249 Chagrin Boulevard,

Woodmere, Ohio, 44122

And

13998 Cedar Road,

University Heights, Ohio, 44118

www.wholefoods.com

Free Family Fun in Cleveland with Destination Cleveland

There’s still a few good weeks left of summer before the kids head back to school! Jennifer Kramer from Destination Cleveland offered some free family fun for you to enjoy!

West Side Market

Lake View Cemetery

Take a Hike Tours

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Learning Center and Money Museum

Cleveland Museum of Art

Cleveland Public Library, which also has the “Superman: From Cleveland to Krypton” exhibit

Smokin Q’s BBQ

You’ve heard of Kansas City style barbecue and Memphis style, but how about Northern Texas? We headed to Smokin Q’s for a taste!

718 Som Center Rd.

Mayfield OH 44143

http://www.smokinqbbq.com/

Along Memory Lane Antiques

A historical old hardware store was transformed into an award-winning antique shop! It’s just a short drive down 71!

3 E. Main St. Downtown Seville

Seville, Ohio

(330) 769-0065

Cleveland Metroparks

We have been celebrating their 100th anniversary all year, but this week might be the biggest celebration week yet for the Cleveland Metroparks! Brian Zimmerman shared all the fun details!

Centennial Picnic

July 21, 2017

Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Rain or Shine

http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/

Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival

If you head to the Berea Fairgrounds this weekend, you will be seeing green! You will also see Ali Sullivan from Sully’s Irish Pub! It’s the 35th annual Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival!

July 21-23

Berea Fairgrounds

Rain or Shine

Tickets – $12 per person

Kids under 10 Free

Parking Free

www.clevelandirish.org

Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association

Planning your end-of-summer road trip? Better make sure your car is road trip ready!

www.gcada.org

Dr. Marc

Get rid of fine lines and wrinkles! Dr. Marc has the beginners guide to Botox!