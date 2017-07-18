Show Info: July 18, 2017
Barbecue Basics with Whole Foods
Josh Chung from Whole Foods gave you all the basics you need to know before you hit the grill!
Whole Foods Market
27249 Chagrin Boulevard,
Woodmere, Ohio, 44122
And
13998 Cedar Road,
University Heights, Ohio, 44118
www.wholefoods.com
Free Family Fun in Cleveland with Destination Cleveland
There’s still a few good weeks left of summer before the kids head back to school! Jennifer Kramer from Destination Cleveland offered some free family fun for you to enjoy!
- West Side Market
- Lake View Cemetery
- Take a Hike Tours
- The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Learning Center and Money Museum
- Cleveland Museum of Art
- Cleveland Public Library, which also has the “Superman: From Cleveland to Krypton” exhibit
Smokin Q’s BBQ
You’ve heard of Kansas City style barbecue and Memphis style, but how about Northern Texas? We headed to Smokin Q’s for a taste!
718 Som Center Rd.
Mayfield OH 44143
http://www.smokinqbbq.com/
Along Memory Lane Antiques
A historical old hardware store was transformed into an award-winning antique shop! It’s just a short drive down 71!
3 E. Main St. Downtown Seville
Seville, Ohio
(330) 769-0065
Cleveland Metroparks
We have been celebrating their 100th anniversary all year, but this week might be the biggest celebration week yet for the Cleveland Metroparks! Brian Zimmerman shared all the fun details!
Centennial Picnic
July 21, 2017
Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Rain or Shine
http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival
If you head to the Berea Fairgrounds this weekend, you will be seeing green! You will also see Ali Sullivan from Sully’s Irish Pub! It’s the 35th annual Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival!
July 21-23
Berea Fairgrounds
Rain or Shine
Tickets – $12 per person
Kids under 10 Free
Parking Free
www.clevelandirish.org
Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association
Planning your end-of-summer road trip? Better make sure your car is road trip ready!
www.gcada.org
Dr. Marc
Get rid of fine lines and wrinkles! Dr. Marc has the beginners guide to Botox!