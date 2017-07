Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland, Ohio -- It's midway through summer, so you'd think it's too late to sign your kids up for summer camp.

But at the Great Lakes Science Center, they still have plenty of options left for kids from Pre-K through 8th grade.

And they're conveniently located in Westlake, Downtown, and Shaker Heights.

*Click here for more information on the GLSC summer camps.