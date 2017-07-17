Vote now! Which Cleveland Chain Reaction businesses should set up shop in Slavic Village?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction has unveiled all 10 local businesses hoping for a chance at setting up shop in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton and the team of local investors gave 10 entrepreneurs the chance to make their pitch for why they should be chosen.

Five of the ten businesses will be chosen to set-up shop with a minimum of $130,000 each from the investors.

Fox 8 viewers can vote for their favorites. The vote won’t decide the ultimate the winners, but it will be considered by the investors as they make their decisions.

