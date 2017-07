CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Fire Department pulled two people from a burning home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after midnight at a home in the 34-hundred block of E. 49th Street.

A mother and son who lived in the home were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Their identities and conditions were not released early Monday.

