Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lorain man after church

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department arrested a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man.

Keshawndrae Carter had just left a church service on July 2 and stopped on his way home, police said. He was asking someone if they would like to go to a family barbecue when he was shot and killed. It happened on Beech Avenue near West 22nd Street.

Police said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Gevonte Thomas when he showed up at the Lorain County Criminal Justice Center for sentencing on another case.

He was charged with Carter’s murder and taken to the Lorain City Jail. Thomas is being held without bond, pending his arraignment.

