Storm to the rescue! Heartwarming video shows dog save drowning fawn

PORT JEFFERSON, New York -- A dog named Storm became a hero after the heartwarming rescue of a fawn in need of some major help.

WHNT reports it happened in the Long Island Sound Sunday morning.

Mark Freeley, the owner of the English golden retriever, was taking Storm and his other dog, Sara, for a walk.

That's when he said Storm spotted the deer, jumped into the water, grabbed the fawn by the neck and pulled it to shore.

When he reached land, Freeley said Storm followed the fawn and laid next to it, nudging it.

When other passersby realized what was happening, the poor little fawn ran back into the water. But they were able to pull it out safely.

The fawn was eventually taken to an area animal rescue, which will care for it until it's back on its feet.

