Stark County Sheriff's Office to give Narcan kits to at-risk inmates when they're released

CANTON, Ohio– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is now distributing Narcan kits to at-risk inmates when they’re released from jail.

The sheriff’s office said it will give out about 75 kits containing the nasal spray antidote for opioid overdoses. Family training for Narcan is also available twice a month at the Stark County Jail.

The Ohio Department of Health is funding the project. The Stark County Health Department will conduct interviews to determine inmates who are the most at risk of overdosing on heroin or other opioids.

Before now, released inmates were encouraged to contact Project DAWN, which is focused on drug overdose prevention and first-aid education for suspected opioid overdoses.