‘Situation’ in Brunswick being investigated as possible murder-suicide

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick Police Department released information early Monday following an "Emergency Alert" at a condominium complex off of Pearl Road.
In a released posted on Facebook, the department said they responded to reports of shots fired at 4290 Bennington Blvd. just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the condominium.
The Soutwest Enforcement Bureau S.W.A.T. responded and found a 42-year-old man dead inside the residence, police said.
A second man, identified as Steven Bonsell, 41, of Brunswick, was also found inside the residence. Police said it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said they are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
Earlier in the evening Sunday, police had urged anyone living in the area to stay inside their homes.
At 12:48 a.m. Monday, police said there was no longer an active threat in the area.