Poll: Most parents stressed out by back-to-school shopping

Ready or not, school is right around the corner.
And that means parents will once again start shopping for school supplies and clothing.
A new poll from RetailMeNot, finds that 91% of parents say back-to-school shopping stresses them out.
Moms (95%) are more likely to be anxious about back-to-school shopping than dads (87%).
Most parents (75%) say that money is one of their biggest worries.
Parents plan to spend an average of $345 per child on clothes, shoes and school supplies — including electronics.
RetailMeNot recommends parents plan ahead to take some of the stress out of back-to-school shopping.
Almost half of parents (46%) plan to take advantage of tax-free weekends. In Ohio, the tax free weekend is August 4th – August 6th.
According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax that weekend:
- Clothing priced at $75 per item or less;
- School supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and
- School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.