Poll: Most parents stressed out by back-to-school shopping

Ready or not, school is right around the corner.

And that means parents will once again start shopping for school supplies and clothing.

A new poll from RetailMeNot, finds that 91% of parents say back-to-school shopping stresses them out.

Moms (95%) are more likely to be anxious about back-to-school shopping than dads (87%).

Most parents (75%) say that money is one of their biggest worries.

Parents plan to spend an average of $345 per child on clothes, shoes and school supplies — including electronics.

RetailMeNot recommends parents plan ahead to take some of the stress out of back-to-school shopping.

Almost half of parents (46%) plan to take advantage of tax-free weekends. In Ohio, the tax free weekend is August 4th – August 6th.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax that weekend: