Get the maple syrup ready! IHOP is turning 59 and in honor of that birthday, the pancake mecca is offering a short stack of pancakes for..what else…59 cents!

Time flies when you're eating pancakes! TOMORROW, 59ยข short stacks!!! 7AM – 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/LSUNwEhUJo — IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2017

The offer is good on Tuesday, July 18 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You’ll get three buttermilk pancakes for the birthday pricing, and you must dine-in to redeem the offer. (They’re regularly $3.99.)

The first IHOP opened its doors in Los Angeles in 1958.

Enjoy that breakfast all day long!