8-year-old dies in duplex fire; mother, brother jump from window to escape blaze

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy has died after a duplex fire in Cleveland Monday morning.

According to officials, the boy’s brother and mother escaped by jumping from a window and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

According to firefighters, the fire happened on Searsdale Avenue.

Everyone on the bottom floor was able to escape the fire. The mother and two of her sons lived upstairs. Her second son was pulled from the house by firefighters.

The mother suffered burns, and the son who jumped likely has a broken arm, said firefighters.

