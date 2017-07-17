Missing: Adel Abassi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Adel Abassi, 42, went missing earlier this month on West 117th Street in Cleveland.

Adel is 5'10" tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

