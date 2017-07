Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio - Some homeowners in Medina County have been told to get out after their houses appear to be sinking into an abandoned coal mine.

The damage to their homes includes cracked and bowed walls and floors.

The city of Wadsworth has deemed five of the homes in the neighborhood to be unsafe and issued notices directing those homeowners to vacate the premises

