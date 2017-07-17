Luke Bryan surprises Cleveland street performer by dancing to a Luke Bryan song

CLEVELAND – Let’s suppose you’re singing on a street in downtown Cleveland.

And let’s suppose that you decide to sing Luke Bryan’s 2013 hit song “That’s My Kind of Night.”

And all of a sudden… Luke Bryan runs over and starts dancing right in front of you.

It happened Saturday in Cleveland.

Country songwriter Ben Hayslip posted to his Instagram that a “streetplayer name Luke Brown is pretty good! Even got @lukebryan dancin!”

That’s Bryan in Hayslip’s video bustin’ some moves right the sidewalk. He brought his Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day tour to Cleveland’s Progressive Field Saturday night.

You know you’ve made it as a performer when you can get Luke Bryan up on his feet right in front of you!