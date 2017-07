CLEVELAND– It’s been a year since the Republican National Convention came to Cleveland.

It was an eventful four days as Quicken Loans Arena was transformed into the convention floor and officers across the country came in to help the Cleveland Division of Police.

Take a look back at how different our city looked during the 2016 RNC.

**Stay tuned all week to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for a special look back**

**Read more, here**