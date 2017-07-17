× Johns Hopkins student from Ohio fell from high-rise building, police say

BALTIMORE — Police say it appears that a Johns Hopkins University student athlete found dead last week near the campus accidentally fell to her death from a high-rise building near the campus.

Baltimore police spokesman T. J. Smith said at a news conference Monday that it appears that Abigail Bastien of Sandusky, Ohio, fell a significant distance. Smith says police are still awaiting toxicology results, but “everything points” to her death being accidental.

University officials say Bastien was found dead Thursday morning.

Basient, who was entering her sophomore year, was a sprinter on the track and field team and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. The university says Bastien’s coaches say she always had a smile on her face and loved being a student-athlete.

Here is the entire letter the school released last week:

“It is with deep sadness that we write to inform you of the loss of one of our students, Abigail Bastien, a rising sophomore in the Krieger School. Abby, who was from Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on July 13. Baltimore police reported that Abby was found at 3700 North Charles St., north of the Homewood campus. The cause of Abby’s death is not known at this time. A police investigation is under way. Abby was working this summer in the Cell Biology Department at the School of Medicine. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and a sprinter on the track and field team. Her coaches say that Abby always had a smile on her face, loved being a student-athlete at Johns Hopkins, and deeply cared for the members of her team. On behalf of the entire Johns Hopkins community, we offer our deepest sympathies to Abby’s family and friends. We will provide information on memorial arrangements when it becomes available. If you would like to express your condolences to the family, you may write an email or letter to “The Family of Abby Bastien” and send it to the Office of the Dean of Student Life in the Mattin Center, Suite 210. We will collect these messages on the family’s behalf. In the coming days, please look for opportunities to be helpful to and supportive of each other, and to encourage those who could benefit from the resources we’ve listed below. Together, we mourn the loss of such a promising member of our community.”

