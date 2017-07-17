Fox 8 Recipe Box: Refreshing Summer Smoothies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing says summer like fresh fruits and vegetables. Danielle Dimengo, dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some delicious smoothie recipes. She says they're not just good for you -- they taste great, too!
Kiwi Strawberry Watermelon Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups seedless watermelon chunks
- Juice from 1 lime
- 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
- 1 cup fresh strawberries
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 kiwi
Instructions:
Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.
Green Hulk Smoothie
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1 1/2 cup green grapes
- 1/2 apple
- 1 small avocado
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 1 1/4 cups ice cubes
- 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
- 1/2 frozen banana
Instructions:
Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.
Triple Berry Smoothie Bowl
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/3 cup vanilla greek yogurt
- 1 cup frozen berry blend
- 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 fresh banana
- Nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries, chia seeds for topping
Instructions:
Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into bowl. Top with nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries and/or chia seeds.