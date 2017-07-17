Fox 8 Recipe Box: Refreshing Summer Smoothies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing says summer like fresh fruits and vegetables. Danielle Dimengo, dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some delicious smoothie recipes. She says they're not just good for you -- they taste great, too!

Kiwi Strawberry Watermelon Smoothie

Ingredients: 

  • 1 1/2 cups seedless watermelon chunks
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • 1 1/2 cups ice cubes
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries
  • 1 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1 kiwi

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.

Green Hulk Smoothie

  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 1/2 cup green grapes
  • 1/2 apple
  • 1 small avocado
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 1/4 cups ice cubes
  • 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
  • 1/2 frozen banana

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.

Triple Berry Smoothie Bowl

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup vanilla greek yogurt
  • 1 cup frozen berry blend
  • 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1 fresh banana
  • Nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries, chia seeds for topping

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into bowl. Top with nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries and/or chia seeds.