Fox 8 Recipe Box: Refreshing Summer Smoothies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing says summer like fresh fruits and vegetables. Danielle Dimengo, dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some delicious smoothie recipes. She says they're not just good for you -- they taste great, too!

Kiwi Strawberry Watermelon Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups seedless watermelon chunks

Juice from 1 lime

1 1/2 cups ice cubes

1 cup fresh strawberries

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 kiwi

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.

Green Hulk Smoothie

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 1/2 cup green grapes

1/2 apple

1 small avocado

1 cup fresh spinach

1 1/4 cups ice cubes

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1/2 frozen banana

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into glass.

Triple Berry Smoothie Bowl

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup vanilla greek yogurt

1 cup frozen berry blend

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

1 fresh banana

Nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries, chia seeds for topping

Instructions:

Pour in liquid ingredients, followed by fresh fruit, then ice and frozen fruit. Blend. Pour into bowl. Top with nuts, shredded coconut, fresh berries and/or chia seeds.