× Former teacher convicted of sexually assaulting student says teen lured her in like ‘used car salesman’

SNELLVILLE, Ga.– A former orchestra teacher in Gwinnett County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student, but claimed the teen was the one to blame.

WSB-TV reported Therese Gunn, 54, said the student lured her in. “[He] coerced me and I would say that it was like a used car salesman,” Gunn said during her sentencing.

Authorities said Gunn, who was arrested last year, had a relationship with the teen both at school and at a park.

She was also accused of hosting a party at her home, during which time she allowed the 17-year-old student and two others to smoke marijuana; she also smoked it.

She was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teenage victim said what happened to him made his life “hell.”

Before Gunn was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years probation, she apologized and said, “I messed up the trust of everybody.”