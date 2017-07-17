Florida teen charged in swatting incident at Elyria High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - A 16-year-old in Florida is under arrest for making swatting threats to Elyria High School back in May.

"Last week, we sent officers to Florida. After an intense investigation, they were able to track down the main suspect and working with the Florida detectives, they were able to find out where he lives," said Chief Duane Whitely, with the Elyria Police Department.

Police say the teen lives in Keystone Heights, Florida.

Detectives say not only did he admit to making the calls, but he also said he's the leader of an online hacking group.

"It's commonly referred to as swatting. When they call in a major offense and it requires first responders to respond with a lot of personnel. And if they can get a swat team to show up, that's the idea," said Whitely.

Back in May, Elyria High School received three calls.

Each call claimed there was either someone with a weapon in the building or a bomb planted somewhere on school grounds.

Each one caused an evacuation.

The teenager now faces felony charges in Florida.

Meantime, Elyria Police hope their investigation sends a strong message that these types of incidents will not be tolerated.

"The hope is they stop doing this because there are ways to track people down and we will do it," said Whitely.

