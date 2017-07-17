Fiona the hippo is so sweet, she now has her own ice cream flavor

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Fiona the hippo is so sweet, she now has an ice cream flavor named after her!

According to WCPO, the new ice cream is called Chunky Chunky Hippo — it’s toffee ice cream with salted, roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

Graeter’s ice cream says the limited-edition flavor will be sold in some of its shops in Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, Dayton, Oxford; as well as some sales at the Cincinnati Zoo and at graeters.com.

Some of the proceeds will benefit the zoo where six-month-old Fiona lives.

In the zoo’s latest update, it says Fiona and mom, Bibi, are now sharing space overnight.

“She has outgrown the blue pool that was in her area and has graduated to using the big indoor pool with her mom,” the zoo said.

