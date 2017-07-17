Father of former Lafayette Twp. trustee seeks answers in son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP - Fred Macron says he just wants to know how his son died.

“This is my son,” Macron told Fox 8 Monday during an interview at his home. “It’s been seven months since he went missing, five months since his body was found, and still no one can tell me what happened.”

Fred Macron, who has been silent since his son’s body was found, said he decided to speak out because he is hoping by doing so, people won’t forget about the case.

Bryon Macron went missing December 16.

“I got a call from my daughter-in-law Victoria telling me he was missing and I thought that was the worst day of my life,” Fred Macron said. “But then on Feb. 21 I got the call that his body was found and that was the worst day of my life. Bryon was a Marine, and a trustee. I really thought they would get right on this and I would know fairly quickly what happened.”

Preliminary autopsy reports released in April showed stab wounds on Bryon Macron’s body. But the coroner has not determined the cause of death, so they do not know yet if his death was a homicide, suicide, or accidental.

His father said that the last time he saw Bryon, his son seemed to be doing well.

“He loved life, he loved people, he loved helping people,” Fred Macron said.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s office and Forrest Thompson, the Medina County prosecutor, both told Fox 8 that they have not yet received any toxicology reports on Macron’s case. An autopsy on the case has not yet been completed.

No arrests have been made and officials with the Medina Sheriff’s office have said very little since Macron’s body was found. Sources have said Macron’s computer was sent to the FBI to analyzed.

