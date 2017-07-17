× Cleveland Chain Reaction: Meet the final 5 finalists

The 10 finalists have been revealed. Which five will set up shop in Cleveland’s Slavic Village?

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton and the team of local investors gave our remaining five entrepreneurs the chance to make their pitch for why they should be chosen.

Fox 8 viewers will get to vote for their favorites.

Five of the ten businesses will be chosen to set-up shop with a minimum of $130,000 each from the investors.

While voting won’t decide the winners, it will be considered by the investors as they make their decisions.

Here are the final five finalists:

Baby Munch

Midwest Basics

Ray's Sausage

Holmes MouthWatering Apple Sauce

Revival Body Care

