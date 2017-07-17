APL investigating after video shows carriage horse falling in downtown Cleveland

(Warning: the images in this story may be disturbing to some people)

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Animal Protective League is investigating after video and photos of a carriage horse falling on a downtown Cleveland street Saturday were shared on social media.

Cleveland Animal Protective League Executive Director Sharon Harvey said the humane organization received numerous complaints from people who saw photos and video of the horse. They showed the animal collapsing and sliding down Main Avenue, a steep brick road leading to the Flats.

Witnesses said the horse remained harnessed and appeared spooked by traffic and crowds. Video showed the horse laying in the roadway with scrapes on its hind legs. A witness said passers by had to use car mats to provide enough traction for the horse to stand.

Harvey said the APL is launching an investigation to determine if anything criminal occurred and to ensure the horse is healthy.

She said the APL has investigated Shamrock Carriages in the past, but did not prosecute in those cases.

Shamrock Carriages owner Pete Leneghan could not be reached for comment.

