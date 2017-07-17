Airport says jet was evacuated due to passenger who ‘passed gas’; airline says it was mechanical issue

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Officials with the Raleigh-Durham International Airport say that a jet was evacuated Sunday after a person “passed gas,” making passengers feel ill.

American Airlines, however, said the smell was due to a mechanical issue.

WNCN reports that it all happened Sunday afternoon.

The flight landed at the airport around 4 p.m., when the incident was reported. All passengers were taken off the plane, and that’s when it was determined that the passenger had “passed gas,” according to an airport spokesperson.

Passengers on the plane became ill with nausea and headaches.

American Airlines officials, however, later said that a plane had an odor issue but denied it was because of “passed gas.”

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the following:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

