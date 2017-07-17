8 Cleveland restaurants and bars with great patios

CLEVELAND– We’ll have warm and sunny days to begin this week. So it’s a great time to enjoy a summer night on one of Cleveland’s best patios.

Before you make patio plans, check our weather forecast here

Azure Rooftop Lounge

2017 East 9th St.

Located on the 12th floor of The 9, Azure is more than a patio. The view is amazing with Terminal Tower on one side and GE Chandelier at Playhouse Square on the other. Order a handcrafted cocktail and enjoy.

Weather this beautiful deserves an equally beautiful view. @AzureCLE #BestViewOfClevelandInCleveland pic.twitter.com/xM04HX3nes — The 9 Cleveland (@The9CLE) May 16, 2017

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd.

One of the newest residents of the revitalized Flats East Bank, Collision Bend Brewery puts you right on the Cuyahoga River. Dock your boat along the lengthy patio and have a Cleveland-inspired beer. If you get hungry, the menu offers an elevated take on street food.

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave.

The Harp combines a traditional Irish pub with a fantastic patio. They serve up dishes you’d expect like boxty cakes and corned beef, as well as more modern cuisine, all with a view of Lake Erie. Most nights you can also catch some live music.

Jukebox

1404 West 29th St.

Inside, Jukebox is a small, music-centered bar. But a walk outside reveals a spacious patio with picnic tables and ping pong. Yes, ping pong. Jukebox hosts plenty of events, from trivia nights to patio yoga. The draft list features lots of local brews.

Wrap up your weekend with a ping pong game or two! 🍻📸: @bgoers pic.twitter.com/9SpRUhUMBf — Jukebox (@JukeboxCLE) July 16, 2017

Nano Brew

1859 West 25th St.

There’s nothing nano about this two-story back patio. Located among other Ohio City hot spots, this is just one stop along the way on your Friday night. Nano Brew and Market Garden Brewery partner for a lineup of beers that change daily. Food served until 2 a.m.

Spice Kitchen and Bar

5800 Detroit Ave.

Spice is so committed to farm-to-table eats that it has a farm in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That means an ever-changing menu at this Gordon Square restaurant. The patio is a beautiful oasis. It’s a lovely place to lounge with a carefully-crafted drink and small plate.

Treehouse

820 College Ave.

This Tremont staple features a large, fenced-in patio with a relaxed vibe. Snag a table with umbrella and invite your friends to watch the Tribe game on one of the outdoor TVs. It’s the perfect spot for your Sunday Funday!

You know what time it is! Start your weekend early with us and our patios! 🍺🍔🍸🥙🥃🥗🍷 pic.twitter.com/NV7Oj7zt7B — The Treehouse (@treehouseCLE) May 18, 2017

Washington Place Bistro and Inn

2203 Cornell Rd.

This Little Italy establishment has a lot to offer, including an award-winning happy hour. Perfectly-landscaped and surrounded by greenery, the bistro’s patio is basically a gorgeous garden with tables. Little lights strung overhead add to the ambiance.