Trumbull County sheriff’s office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Trumbull County Sheriff has asked the

public to help in the search for a missing teenager.

15-year-old Isabyl Rebekah Royer of Farmington Township walked away from her home there and has not been since.

Isabyl is 5’6″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a maroon and gray shirt with black pants and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on her is asked to contact the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department at 330-675-2730.