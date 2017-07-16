Reports: legendary actor Martin Landau dead at 89

HOLLYWOOD – Legendary actor Martin Landau has died at the age of 89, according to TMZ.

Landau appeared in close to 200 films and television shows during his career.

His first big break television break was in 1966’s “Mission: Impossible”, a role for which he won a number of Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. His first big movie role was in Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest.”

Landau was nominated for an Best Supporting Actor Academy Award in 1988 for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” He didn’t win but did win another Golden Globe for that role. He was nominated for another Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and finally won in 1994 for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s biopic “Ed Wood.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Landau died at UCLA Medical Center Saturday of “unexpected complications.”