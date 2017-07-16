× Man shot while in his driveway on east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old Cleveland man Sunday.

Police were called out to the 13600 block of Blenheim at 2:42 p.m. They found the victim on the ground being treated by EMS workers. He was eventually taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that the man was possibly sitting in a car in his driveway when he was shot. He tried to drive away, and the car came to rest at a nearby home on the street. Witnesses say that a number of men were seen running from the area at the time they heard gunshots.

Anyone with information about this is being asked to call Cleveland police investigators at 216-623-5464.