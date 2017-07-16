Horse pulling carriage in Cleveland appears to collapse during busy Saturday night

(warning: the images in this story may be disturbing to some people)

CLEVELAND – A series of pictures shows what appears to show a horse that had been pulling a carriage in downtown Cleveland collapse.

Evie Grabaski of Elyria wrote on Facebook that the horse had slipped and fallen after pulling the carriage down a hill. The horse then ran into the street after being scared by the busy traffic around it. She gave Fox 8 permission to post the pictures she took of the incident.

According to Grabaski, the horse was pulling a carriage owned by Shamrock Carriage Rides. A Facebook page for that company appears to have been removed. Fox 8 has reached out to them, but has not heard back yet.

