GoFundMe created for high school football player seriously hurt in shooting

CLEVELAND — A GoFund Me account has been set up for a high school football player who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland earlier this month.

Michael Chappman, 17, told FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford that he got off work around 3:30 p.m., on July 6, stopped home to see his mother, and around dinnertime went to hang out with a friend.

He and his friend were at a small park on Ansel Road when a vehicle drove by and fired shots at them, hitting them from behind. A bullet tore through Michael’s throwing arm and torso.

“It went across my spine,” said Michael. “Like my whole body numb.”

Michael has been hospitalized ever since, and doctors say he may never walk again.

The GoFundMe account created by family members is asking people to help with Michael’s “impending rehabilitation and treatment.” Click HERE to contribute.

