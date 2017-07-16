Free treats on National Ice Cream Day!

It’s the sweetest day of the year: National Ice Cream Day!
To celebrate, several national chains and local stores are giving away free scoops or discounts today.
Find out where you can claim a free, sweet treat, below:
McDonald’s
Grab a free vanilla cone at participating locations from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Customers must first download the McDonald’s mobile app in order to get the free cone. The offer appears on the app under “my deals.”
Whole Foods
Stock up on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and frozen yogurt at your local Whole Food Market with two pints for just $6.
Wendy’s
For the rest of the summer, you can dip your french fries into a frosty for just 50 cents! It’s a classic, and you can’t beat that deal.
Friendly’s
For every $2.99 Friend-z ice cream order today, Friendly’s will donate $2 to the Boys & Girls Club of America. Customers who by a Friend-z today will get a coupon for a free ice cream on their next visit.
PetSmart
All pets who visit get a free doggie ice cream sundae today!